Cyberspins September $1200 Mother Nature Bingo Tournament

Celebrate Mother Nature and have a chance to win up to $1,200 playing CyberSpins

It’s time to celebrate Mother Nature! There’s no better way to celebrate than by joining the Mother Nature Bingo Tourney over at CyberSpins and winning up to $1,200 in cash.

Every Monday through Tuesday this month head to the Nature Bingo Room starting at 12:00am and look for the nature themed bingo games if you can win more of the special games, you will secure yourself a payout when the competition is over.

Top of the hour games will play throughout the day with multi-part games starting at $20 each. Every bet made on the cards will contribute 15% more to the payouts. Cards are just $0.35 each. If you buy 7 you will receive 3 more free. The top 40 players will each win a share of the prize pool.

Prizes

1st place- $1,200 Cash

2nd place- $650 Free Play

3rd place- $300 Free Play

4th place- $150 Free Play

5th place- $75 Free Play

6th-10th place- $30 Free Play

11th-20th place- $15 Free Play

21st- 30th place- $10 Free Play

31st- 40th place- $5 Free Play

Only wins from the bingo tourney will be considered towards the progression of the tournament. Only active funding players are eligible to join the competition.