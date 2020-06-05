Daily Cashback for New Players Only at 7Bits Casino

Two Great Cashback Bonuses at 7Bit Casino 100% match up to $100 or 1.5 BTC + 50% extra up to $100 or 1.25 BTC

7Bits Casino welcomes new players with not only a huge welcome bonus offer, but daily cashback rewards as well. New players who join the casino will be eligible to claim two awesome welcome bonuses with the first one a 100% match up to $100 or 1.5 BTC and the second one with the second deposit worth 50% extra up to $100 or 1.25 BTC. The minimum deposit required to receive either bonuses is $20.

Daily Cashback is a daily reward for players who have lost their deposits for the day. The amount of daily cashback is determined by the amount of daily deposits. For example, deposit $100-$500 per day and receive 5% cashback on the previous days’ losses. The maximum amount of the cashback bonus is $500. Deposit anywhere from $500-$1000 and receive 10%. Anyone who deposits more than $1000 on a daily basis will receive the max of 15%.

All cashback bonuses must be wagered at least 15x. Maximum winnings that are allowed to be cashed out is 10x the cashback amount. 7Bits Casino has made it easy for players to keep track of their daily cashback rewards. They have implemented a thematic red icon across the header in the cashier displaying the percent of the cashback earned so far. The more you deposit, the bigger your cashback bonus will be!