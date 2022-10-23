Dice Dice 🎲 Baby! Claim Your Monday Reload at Bitstarz

Dice Dice Baby! Check out Dice Dice Baby with a 50% Reload bonus. On Monday only, enjoy an extra 50% on top of your first deposit of the day.

Use the extra funds to play the new impressive Dice Dice Baby slot or any of the other exciting games. BitStarz offers more than 500 games including slots, progressives, table games, specialty games and more.

To claim your Monday Reload just make a qualifying deposit of at least 0.0002BTC. The bonus will be credited with the first deposit of the day only up to 0.15BTC. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Some game restrictions may apply.

The Monday Reload is for existing players only. If you are new there is a $500 casino welcome bonus package that can be claimed after you enjoy 20 free spins, no deposit required. The welcome bonus is broken down into four offers.

1st deposit- 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC

Both the deposits and no deposit bonus are subject to 40x wagering before cashing out winnings.