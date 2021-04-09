Don’t Forget to Double Up Your Bankroll Playing Slotslv

Double up your bankroll every day when you play SlotsLV and take advantage of their Daily Double Up!

Make a deposit and claim a 100% match bonus up to $100 every single day. It doesn’t get any better than this, or does it? It sure does! If your daily deposit is made with Bitcoin, then your Daily Double Up will be worth 150% up to $500 instead of the regular bonus and redeemable 2x every day.

The minimum deposit with Bitcoin is only $10. All other payment options have a little higher minimum. To claim your daily double up just select the Daily Double Up or Daily

Double Up Bitcoin Edition from the ‘choose your bonus’ drop down in the cashier. Once the deposit is complete the bonus will be credited instantly. Both bonuses are subject to wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out.

Before you can claim the extra bonuses, you have to make your first deposit. To do so choose from the available payment options and choose the welcome bonus. New players are welcomed to the casino with a $5,000 welcome bonus. The first deposit is matched 100% up to $500 with bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 and then another 100% on the first eight deposits with bonus code HELLOSLOTS100.