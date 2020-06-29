Earn Your Comp Points at 7Bit Casino When You Play Joker Races

Stay Active Playing Your Favorite Table Games at 7Bit Casino and Earn Comp Points with The Fast Paced Action of Joker Races

Scoop up some serious comp points when you join the Joker Races at 7Bit Casino. It’s always fun to play your favorite games and get rewarded, but it isn’t nearly as fun to play your favorite games and win some serious comp points! 7Bit Casinos Joker Race is all about the speed and staying active to position yourself at the top of the leaderboard to win a guaranteed share of the comp point prize pool.

There is always a place, or two, for some extra fun when you play at 7Bit Casino. All players who wager for real cash money will be entered into the Joker Race instantly.

Players are placed in order across the leaderboard according to their total amount of wagers. Increase your race speed by making more real money bets. All prizes will be rewarded and credited within one hour after the race ends. Wagering requirement will range from 28x up to 50x, depending on your VIP level.

7Bit Joker Races Prizes:

1st place 9000 comp points

2nd place 6000 comp points

3rd place 5500 comp points

4th place 5000 comp points

5th place 4500 comp points