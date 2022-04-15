Eggstra Specials to Fill Your Bonus Basket at Slotland

The Easter Bunny has left some Eggcellent Gifts Over at Slotland. Get some Amazing Eggstra Specials to Celebrate the Holiday!

Slotland wishes everyone an Eggcellent Easter! To celebrate the holiday, the bonus bunny has hopped his way into town and left some Easter Eggstras including up to 133% match, mini-slot spins, and more match bonuses.

Easter Eggstra- Bonus Code EGGSTRA

Deposit $5-$69 for 20% extra

$70-$149 for 40% extra

$150-$239 for 55% extra

$240-$300 for 70% extra

Crypto Spins- Bonus Code EGGCELLENT

Deposit $5-$400 with Cryptocurrencies only for an extra 133%

Valid on progressive jackpot games only. The bonus code is redeemable two times and is subject to 35x wagering.

Log into your account to get your one free spins on the mini-slot. The Easter Bunny has left a free no deposit free chip in your basket. Free chips range from $10 up to $20.

The above bonuses are valid until Monday April 18th. The wagering requirement for the mini-slot free chip is 28x the amount and is subject to 10x may cash out. Only players who have made at least one $45 deposit in the previous 60 days is eligible to claim.

Grab your eggstra bunny bonuses today! Slotland welcomes players from all over including players from the USA.