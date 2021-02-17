Feel the Magic Friday with CyberSpins Casinos Magic Slots Tourney

All it takes is one magical spin for you to win $500. Every Friday, CyberSpins Casino is hosting its Magic Slots Tourney with a guaranteed $500 in cash for the 1st place winner, and hundreds of other prizes for the remaining top 10 finishers.

What do you have to do to claim a prize? This is easy! Play CyberSpins’ qualifying games on Friday between 12:01am EST and 11:59 EST and score the best equalized win from one spin. If you have one of the better wins or scores than other players, you will climb to the top of the leaderboard. The top ten players who are ranking as a top finisher when the competition ends will snag a prize.

Ranking / Prizes / Balance

1st Place $500.00 Cash

2nd Place $300.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $100.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

The slots to qualify for the competition include Money Magic, Genies Fortune, Book of Darkness, Wizardry, Blood Eternal, Wild Wizard, The Magic Shoppe, Gypsy Rose and True Illusions.

Play CyberSpins today!