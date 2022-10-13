Free Spins, Extra $$ to Play on Dragon Orb at Cherry Jackpot

Sometimes all you need is a little extra playing money and some free spins to get your day started!

Sometimes all you need is a little extra playing money and some free spins to get your day started. Cherry Jackpot is offering a 65% match bonus that is claimable up to five times every day plus is giving away 50 extra free spins on Dragon Orb.

Claim your extra slot match when you deposit $34 with Crypto or all other methods offered for depositing. When you deposit with Crypto you receive an extra 5% making the total bonus worth 70%. The total maximum allowed bet is $10 and wagering is 40x. Once a withdrawal request has been made the bonus will be automatically removed. Cherry Jackpot general terms and conditions apply.

Another great bonus that can be claimed up to five times each day is the 75%-85% Slots Bonus. Crypto deposits receive 5% extra with the minimum deposit just $10 to qualify. All other deposit options are limited to $35. Wagering is the same, 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

If your looking to boost your first deposit Cherry Jackpot is offering 400% up to $8,000 redeemable twice when you join.