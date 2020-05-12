Free Spins Wednesday Returns at 7 Bit Casino

Free spins Wednesday is Back at 7Bit Casino – Enjoy 100 free spins for €50 / 0.01 BTC or 40 free spins for €20 / 0,0042 BTC deposit

Wednesday will be here before we know it! The middle of the week is great for many reasons. One, the work week is half over, two enjoy up to 100 free spins with 7Bit Casinos Wednesday Free Spins giveaway.

Enjoy 100 free spins when you deposit 0.01BTC or $50. If you aren’t looking to deposit that much you can still claim 40 free spins for all deposits worth 0.0042BTC or $20. 7Bit Casino will choose which games to credit the free spins on. The casinos general terms and conditions apply to the free spin winnings as well as all other bonuses.

While your visiting 7Bit and playing your free spins. If you haven’t claimed your first and second deposit offer why not do it now? New players are introduced to the fantastic welcome bonus with the first deposit receiving a 100% match up to 1.5BTC or $100 and the second deposit a 50% bonus up to 1.25BTC or $100. The minimum deposit required to receive the welcome bonus is $20.

Play any of 7Bit’s 300 plus games with the welcome bonus and other bonuses claimed. 7Bit offers games from more than eight gaming providers; Belatra, BetSoft Gaming, GameArt, Platipus and Endorphina, just to name a few.