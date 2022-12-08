Get a 3% Cashback on Net Losses at Crypto Slots Casino

Check Your Email Inbox for a Weekly Cashback from Cryptoslots and Receive a Special Bonus thats Equal to 3% of Your Previous Week’s Net Loss

When you play CryptoSlots you will find a weekly Cashback Bonus in your account each and every week. Loyalty definitely pays off especially when you lose. CryptoSlots will reward a 3% Cashback Bonus on all net losses every Wednesday.

3% Cashback

Claim a max bonus of 3% on your net losses each week from Monday through Sunday. The net loss is calculated as the sum of your bets minus the sum of all your wins and bonuses received. The max cashback bonus is $1000.

The cashback reward is subject to a very low playthrough, only 1x the bonus amount. The bonus can only be claimed once per week. CryptoSlots will email a special bonus code so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox.

The weekly cashback is just one of many weekly promotions and it all starts when you register and become a new CryptoSlots player. New players are welcomed to the casino with a special Casino Players Report welcome bonus worth 177%. Bonus code MATCH177CSRP can be claimed with the first deposit only.

CryptoSlots is a digital currency only casino meaning they only accept Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Monero (XMR). All deposits are converted to US dollars.