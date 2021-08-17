Get a Lucky Catch Break at Las Atlantis Casino

The Sentient Shark is looking for friends over at Las Atlantis Casino. It turns out the humongous sea predator is giving away match bonuses and free spins to all players this month.

120% plus 25 free spins on Lucky Catch when you deposit $30 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID at Las Atlantis Casino

150% plus 35 free spins on Lucky Catch when you deposit $75 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID

180% plus 45 free spins on Lucky Catch when you deposit $120 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards and PayID

Lucky Catch is a 25 payline RTG video slot that offers not only a great playing experience, but free spins, scatter pays, wilds and more.

There’s a few terms and conditions attached to the bonuses, but not too many. The first one is; the bonus code FALSEALARM is valid up to three times per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10 while the bonus is active.

There is no max payout, but there is a 35x wagering requirement. Games that are allowed to be played includes Keno, Real-Series

Video Slots, Board Games, Scratch Cards and Slots. All free spins are credited on Lucky Catch only.