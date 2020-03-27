Get an Exclusive 177% Match Bonus at CryptoSlots Casino

Casino Players Report Has an All Exclusive CryptoSlots Bonus for Members, Get a 177% Match With 1st Deposit

When it comes to giving players the best, we, here at Casino Players Report strive to do just that. For example, our members are able to claim an all exclusive welcome bonus when they join CryptoSlots Casino. CryptoSlots isn’t the only place we recommend players playing. We have a whole list of recommended and trusted casinos throughout our site.

New players who use our link and create a new account with CryptoSlots Casino will receive a 177% Match Bonus with the first deposit made. To receive and be credited with the exclusive welcome bonus you must make sure to enter in bonus code MATCH177CSPR when registering.

CryptoSlots is owned and operated by Slotland Entertainment S.A. They offer play and deposits in Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin and Litecoin, as well as other major cryptocurrencies. Fast payouts is just one of the key offerings. Hassle-free and lightning fast payouts have and always will be top priority. Customer support is available 24/7 with live chat, email and telephone options.

When you play CryptoSlots you have instant access to some of the best and most popular games in the industry. The casinos jackpot games alone are enough to keep you in the money and entertained for hours.