Get up tp 0.11BTC Reload on Mighty Gorilla at Bitstarz

There’s no monkeying business over at BitStarz, Play the Mighty Gorilla Slot with a reload of up to 0.11BTC

Say goodbye to boring Monday’s! When you play BitStarz, Mondays are all about having fun and winning big and putting the monkeying around to the side. Swing in for the win when you play the Mighty Gorilla slot with a 50% reload bonus.

How do you claim your 50% Monday Reload up to 0.11BTC? It’s never been easier! Make your deposit of at least 0.0002BTC. Also, make sure it’s the first deposit of the day. After the deposit is complete click on the 50% Monday Reload and the bonus will be credited automatically.

Play BitStarz today and go bananas for the bucks! Remember this promotion is for existing players only. If you are new don’t worry your not left out! BitStarz welcomes all newbies to the casino and gives them 20 free no deposit spins to test out the games. They also offer a $500 casino welcome bonus plus additional free spins with the first four deposits.

1st deposit- claim 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- claim 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

3rd deposit- claim 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

4th deposit- claim 100% up to $100 or 1BTC