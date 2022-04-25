Get Your Monday Blues Cured with a 50% Reload at Bitstarz

Pucker up for precious prizes when you play BitStarz! Get a 50% on top of your first deposit of the day, up to $300. In other words, put in $600 and you’ll play with $900.

Blow your Monday right out of the water when you pucker up and play BitStarz’ Ocean Treasure with an awesome Monday Bonus! BitStarz offers their players a 50% Monday Reload each and every week. You can play their featured game, or any of the other hundreds of slots, table games, card games and more.

50% Monday Reload

Deposit a minimum of 0.0002BTC to claim your 50% reload. The maximum bonus amount is 0.11BTC.

The Monday Reload is valid with the first deposit of the day. Terms and conditions are of the bonus are as follows; the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum bonus amount is 0.11BTC.

You must be a BitStarz player to be eligible for this exclusive offer and all other promotional giveaways. Join BitStarz today to get started claiming all of the fantastic daily offers. New players can try out the casino with 20 free spins and then $500 in casino welcome bonuses plus an additional 180 free games.

1st deposit made will receive 180 free spins and a 100% match up to $100 or 1BTC. 2nd deposit will receive 50% up to $100.