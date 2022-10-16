Halloween Story Tournament Competition at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino

Play 7Bit Casino this month for a three-part Halloween story tournament competition for great prizes

Halloween stories Part 1 is underway over at 7Bit Casino. There’s a total of $8,000 plus 2,222 free spins up for grabs just for round 1, stay tuned for round 2 and 3!

To qualify for a guaranteed prize just play any of the Belatra Slots to score points and win the race. All players who make a minimum of 0.5 on the games will earn points. The more bets you make the higher your place on the leaderboard will be.

This is a three-part tournament competition with the last round ending November 1st. BGaming will start round 2 and BetSoft round 3.

Belatra qualifying games include Halloween Jackpot, Halloween, Halloween Crystals, Beauty and the Beast, Big Wild Buffalo, Bank Robbers, Ancient Temple Gems, 5 Wild Wild Peppers, Rockets, 88 Golden 88, 20 Super Stars, Golden Lemon, Catch and Snatch, The Ghost Walks and Triple X Hot Pepp.

Prizes

1st place- $3,000
2nd place- $2,000
3rd place- $1,500
4th place- $1,000
5th place- $500
6th place- 222 free spins
7th-11th place- 200 free spins
12th-16th place- 100 free spins
17th-26th place 50 free spins

Each round will also payout different prizes. Stay tuned for round 2 starting October 17th.

