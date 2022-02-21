How About Some Daily Slot bonuses? Play Cherry Jackpot!

Deposit and receive a 400% Slot bonus redeemable twice at Cherry Jackpot. Welcome package worth up to $8,000 in Bonuses!

Would you like some daily bonuses? Cherry Jackpot is the place to go if you are looking for some extra cash to play your favorite slots. You can claim an additional 75-85% Slots Bonus five times a day or 70%, the choice is all yours! Cherry Jackpot is known for their fantastic bonuses, and these slot bonuses are no exception.

75%-85% Slots Bonus

Deposit at least $10 with Crypto to receive 80%

Deposit at least $75 with Crypto to receive 85%

Deposit at least $150 to receive 90%

All other payment options

Deposit at least $35 to receive 75%

Deposit at least $75 to receive 85%

You can claim the Slots Bonus up to five times a day. The maximum you can bet is $10. Winnings must be wagered 40 times before they can be cashed out.

70% Slots Bonus

Deposit at least $10 with Crypto to receive 75%. All Crypto deposits receive 5% more than the regular bonus.

Deposit at least $35 with all other payment options to receive 70%.

The total maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

