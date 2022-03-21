Its a Monday Reload on Dragon’s Element at Bitstarz

When you Reload your BitStarz account, Myths Become Magic with a 50% Bonus on the New Dragon’s Element Slot

Did you ever think of turning myth into magic? You can do it when you play BitStarz’s Monday Reload and spin on Dragon’s Element. It’s guaranteed to take you on the ride of your life every time you play Dragon’s Element.

Log in to your BitStarz account to get your 50% Monday Reload. Your 50% bonus up to 0.11BTC will be instantly credited when you make your first deposit of the day.

Bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The percentages may vary depending on the game. Slots, for example, contribute 100% to wagering while table games will contribute 10%

It’s not valid for new players. You’ll get your own special bonus worth up to $500 in casino bonuses, 180 free spins and 20 free spins no deposit required when you sign up. After the first 20 free spins are played, your first deposit will be matched 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins. There’s a wagering requirement of 40x for both deposit bonuses and no deposit free spins.