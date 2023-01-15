It’s Raining a Cash Confetti Prize Pool at 7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino’s Cash Confetti offers a prize pool of €35,000. Regular tournaments — €3,000 Series leaderboard — €5,000. Regular tournament prize pool.

7Bit Casino is dripping with Cash Confetti. Take advantage of Cash Confetti before it’s too late! Make it to the top of the leaderboard at 7Bit Casino by playing any of the qualifying games from now through January 16th.

There’s a minimum bet of 0.50 to qualify for a Confetti prize. A real money wager counts towards the progression of 100 qualifying spins. As soon as 100 spins are done, the points will be tallied.

When you score a winning spin, you earn points. For every $1 in wins, you get 1 point. You’ll get twice as many points if you’re in a multiplier race. As an example, if you wager $2 and win 120, you will receive 60 points.

Qualiifying casino games include: Goddess of Egypt, Sticky Piggy, Hit More Gold, Hit the Gold, Sun of Egypt 2, Aztec Fire, Green Chilli, Black Wolf, Magic Apple, Tiger Jungle, 15 Dragon Pearls, Aztec Sun, Dragon Pearls, Gold Express, Sun of Egypt, Queen of the Sun, Wolf Saga, Wolf Night, and Candy Boom.

Prizes

1st place- $350

2nd place- $250

3rd place- $125

4th-5th place- $75

6th-10th place- $55

11th-20th place- $40

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $15

New players are welcomed to 7Bit Casino with a 100% Bonus up to $300 or 1.5 BTC + 100 Free Spins.