Join in the Winning Fun with Cyberspins Super Summer Festival

By
Tanya L.
-
0
3
Join in the Winning Fun with Cyberspins Super Summer Festival

Cyberspins Super Summer Festival Details

Exclusive registration offer : 50 free spins on Lava Gold slot (by BetSoft) at Cyberspins Casino!

Welcome package on 1st five deposits (5 times the charm) :
1st deposit bonus : 100 free spins + 100% bonus
2nd deposit bonus : 100 free spins + 100% bonus
3rd deposit bonus : 100 free spins + 100% bonus
4th deposit bonus : 100 free spins + 100% bonus
5th deposit bonus : 100 free spins + 100% bonus

On top of it, a special offer on Bitcoin, Coinz, Neosurf and Interac : Get 25% extra on making deposit using any of these methods.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here