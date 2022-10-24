Kick Off Your Week Winning with Bitcoins at 7Bit Casino

There’s no better place to play every week than 7Bit Casino! You’ll find plenty of bonuses at 7Bit Casino if you’re looking for some extra money.

First things first, start your week with 25% extra when you play the 25% Monday Reload Bonus. With a minimum deposit of $20, you can get up to $50. Bonuses can only be redeemed once a week and winnings have to be wagered 40x before they can be cashed out. There’s no maximum cash out.

Having a midweek slump? With up to 100 free spins on Wednesdays, you’ll never worry about losing your money. Every week, you’ll have a chance to play a new game. After you make a deposit, the free spins will be added to your account.

You’ll get 40 or 100 free spins depending on your deposit size. You’ll get 40 free spins on your first deposit of at least $20. A maximum of 100 free spins will be available to players who deposit at least $55.

Get up to 20% cashback to enjoy your weekend at 7Bit Casino. There’s a $10 minimum deposit to qualify for cashback. Cashback bonuses are allowed once per player. Every Monday, bonuses will be added to your account. The bonus will be credited to your account with a wagering requirement of 28x-50x, depending on your VIP level.