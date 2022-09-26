Las Atlantis, 160% Plus 65 Spins on New Slot Desert Raider

Play Las Atlantis new game Desert Raider with up to 160% extra plus 65 free spins

Play Desert Raider, Las Atlantis’ latest slot with an extra 160% plus 65 free spins. Desert Raider lets you embark on a quest for a priceless relic with every spin.

New Game Bonus Code RELICHUNT

120% plus 25 Free Spins on Desert Raider when you deposit $30 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or Credit Cards

140% plus 45 Free Spins on Desert Raider when you deposit $60 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and Credit Cards

160% plus 65 Free Spins on Desert Raider when you deposit $90 or more with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and Credit Cards

The minimum deposit to qualify for the minimum bonus and free spins is $30 no matter which deposit method is used. Bonus code RELICHUNT can be claimed up to four times each day. The maximum allowed bet per spin is $10.

The wagering requirement, before winnings can be cashed out is 35x, including the deposit and bonus. Games included in the match bonus are Keno, Scratch Cards, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots and Board Games. Free spins are on Desert Raider only, no exceptions. There’s no max cashout.