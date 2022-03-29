Monthly Slot Bonuses Exclusively at Roaring 21 Casino

Roaring21 Casino is offering two great monthly slot bonuses including 150 free spins

Each and every month Roaring21 offers its players some extra’s to boost their bankroll and to show gratitude of their loyalty. Once a month players can claim 150 free spins, and a

100% Monthly Slots Bonus

Deposit at least $10 with Crypto and claim an extra 105% Monthly Slots Bonus. All other deposits are $35 min. for 100%.

The Monthly Slots bonus can be claimed just once per month and is subject to 40x wagering this includes the bonus plus deposit amount. The total maximum bet is $10.

150 Monthly Spins

Claim your 150 extra free spins on the Asgard slot when you make at least one deposit worth $55 or more. The free spins can be claimed once per month. The free spins are valued at $45. All winnings must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

The month is almost over so you better hurry on over to Roaring21 to claim your monthly extras! New players can claim up to $8,000. This amazing welcome package will match the first two deposits 400% up to $4,000 each plus award 100 lucky free spins.