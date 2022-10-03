Oktoberfest Means its Beer O’ Clock Hourly at Bitstarz

Beer, Beer, Beer…Cheers! Let’s All Raise Our Glasses for an Oktoberfest Celebration at Bitstarz. Grab a Mug and a 50% Reload and Have a Frosty Taste of Great Bonus Hops

BitStarz is offering a Bavarian beauty of bouses in their Beer Bonanza. What better way to celebrate the beginning day of Oktoberfest than with a 50% bonus. Valid on Monday only, enjoy a boost with the first deposit of the day. The bonus can be used to play Beer Bonanza, or any of the other hundreds of slots BitStarz offers.

50% Monday Reload

Claim up to 0.15BTC extra when you make a qualifying deposit and redeem the Monday Reload bonus. The minimum bonus is 0.0002BTC. The bonus is valid with the first deposit of Monday only. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be withdrawn.

Players that haven’t played BitStarz yet is offered the first new player welcome bonus package. The welcome package consists of a 5BTC plus 180 bonus offer. The welcome package is split up into different sections with the first one offering 20 free spins no deposit required and then $500 in casino bonuses with the first four deposits plus another 180 free spins.

1st deposit- 100% up to 1BTC plus 180 free games

2nd deposit- 50% up to 1BTC

3rd deposit- 50% up to 2BTC

4th deposit- 100% up to 1BTC