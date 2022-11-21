Play 7Bit Casino All Weekend with a 20% Cashback Bonus

Get 20% Cashback all weekend at 7Bit! Here’s to the weekend! Grab your 20% Cashback all weekend at 7Bit Casino.

Where else can you receive money back from all your losses? That’s right no where, only 7Bit Casino!

Cashback is a token of 7Bit Casinos appreciation for game play during the weekend. No one likes to lose, but when you play here losing isn’t always a bad thing! Lose a minimum of 0.0005BTC in deposits on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and the 20% cashback bonus will be waiting.

It doesn’t matter if you make multiple deposits 7Bit will keep track of all your deposits and losses and credit your account accordingly. The max cashback amount is 0.01BTC.

All cashback bonuses will be credited to eligible accounts on Monday. There is a wagering requirement, but this will depend on your VIP level.

4 VIP Level wagering is 50x, 5 VIP Level is 45x, 6 VIP Level is 36x, 7 VIP Level is 34x, 8 VIP Level is 32x, 9 VIP Level is 30x and 10 VIP Level is 28x. The maximum winnings that can be cashed out from the cashback bonus is 10x the bonus amount.