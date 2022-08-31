Play El Royale Casino for An All Inclusive Bonus Pass

El Royale Casino Offering Special Bonus to Win on Slots, Card Games and More. Explore the Casino with an All Inclusive Pass, Free Spins and A Royal Hour Bonus!

Visit El Royale’s Special Offers page if you are looking for some extra cash to play your favorite slots or card games.

Up to 165% Slots Bonus with code ROYALHOUR. Claim 140% extra when you deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT and $30 with Credit Card. Deposit $75 or more to receive the max 165% bonus.

The 24/7 Event bonus is the perfect way to hone your party skills level. Bonus NIGHTSHOW is valid for 115% when you deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin, USDT or $30 with Credit Card.

135% with deposits worth at least $50 no matter which deposit method is being used or 165% with all deposits of at least $125. There’s no redemption limit, claim as many times as you want each day of the month.

The All-inclusive Pass is an open invitation to a 125% Slots and Cards bonus. Claim an extra 125% to be used to play slots and card when you use bonus code DRESSCODE. The minimum deposit is $75.

The bonus can be claimed two times per day. The maximum allowed bet is $10, no max cashout. The deposit and bonus must be wagered 40x before a cashout can be requested.