Play to Win in 7Bit Casino’s €10,000 Sparkling Celebration

7Bit Casino invites you to join them in their Sparkling Celebration in order to be eligible to win a share of $10,000 in prize money
A $10,000 prize pool is guaranteed as part of the 7Bit Casino’s Sparkling Celebration, which is currently underway. From now through December 12th, you can play any of the qualifying games for a chance to win the first prize worth $1,670, as well as any of the other 100 prizes available.
This competition is designed to provide players with the opportunity to score the highest win multiplier possible by playing a variety of games such as Fruit Super Nova 80, Treasure Snippets: Christmas, Temple of Thunder, Hot Volcano, Gold of Sirens, Redrose Sanctuary, Triple Chili, Elven Princesses, Anubis Moon, Night of the Magic Field Living Tales, Hot Triple Seven and Wild Overlords.
In order to climb the leaderboard, you will have to produce a multiplier win that is as high as possible. If you want to qualify for the free spins, you will need to bet at least 0.20 per spin.
Prizes
1st place- $1,670
2nd place- $1,270
3rd place- $1,000
4th place- $667
5th place- $600
6th place- $533
7th place- $400
8th place- $293
9th place- $220
10th-19th place $133
20th-49th place- $33
50th-100th place- $20
In order to withdraw winnings, all prizes will have to be wagered a minimum of 10 times before the winnings can be cashed out. You need to claim and wager your prizes within 14 days, or they’re gone.
