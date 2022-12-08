Play to Win in 7Bit Casino’s €10,000 Sparkling Celebration

7Bit Casino invites you to join them in their Sparkling Celebration in order to be eligible to win a share of $10,000 in prize money

A $10,000 prize pool is guaranteed as part of the 7Bit Casino’s Sparkling Celebration, which is currently underway. From now through December 12th, you can play any of the qualifying games for a chance to win the first prize worth $1,670, as well as any of the other 100 prizes available.

This competition is designed to provide players with the opportunity to score the highest win multiplier possible by playing a variety of games such as Fruit Super Nova 80, Treasure Snippets: Christmas, Temple of Thunder, Hot Volcano, Gold of Sirens, Redrose Sanctuary, Triple Chili, Elven Princesses, Anubis Moon, Night of the Magic Field Living Tales, Hot Triple Seven and Wild Overlords.

In order to climb the leaderboard, you will have to produce a multiplier win that is as high as possible. If you want to qualify for the free spins, you will need to bet at least 0.20 per spin.

Prizes

1st place- $1,670

2nd place- $1,270

3rd place- $1,000

4th place- $667

5th place- $600

6th place- $533

7th place- $400

8th place- $293

9th place- $220

10th-19th place $133

20th-49th place- $33

50th-100th place- $20

In order to withdraw winnings, all prizes will have to be wagered a minimum of 10 times before the winnings can be cashed out. You need to claim and wager your prizes within 14 days, or they’re gone.