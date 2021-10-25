Rise and Shine its Monday Reload with a Brighter Week at Bitstarz

The future is bright when you play BitStarz and take advantage of their Monday Reload bonus offer. You can maximize your spins and your bankroll when you claim the 50% Monday Reload up to 0.11BTC. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is 0.0002BTC.

This bonus offer is valid with the first deposit of the day only. The deposit plus the 50% bonus must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

Use the reload to play one of BitStarz’ popular slots Crystal Classics or any of your favorite games.

You must be an existing player to claim this bonus and all other bonus offers. To become a player just sign up to get started. BitStarz’ welcomes new players to the casino with 20 free no deposit spins to test out the games, and then a $500 welcome package plus another 180 free spins.

Make your first deposit and BitStarz’ will match it 100% up to $100 plus 180 free spins. Make your second deposit and receive 50% up to $100. Make a third deposit and receive 50% extra up to $200 and the fourth deposit 100% up to $100.