Slots Empire 250% Boost + 45 Free Spins on Tarot Destiny

It is the Emperor’s challenge to its players to play his new slot game, which comes with a bonus as well as free spins

At Slots Empire Casino, the Emperor seems to be testing the kinship theory by giving everyone a 250% boost as well as 45 free spins in order to test the theory. There is a new slot that the casino has added called Tarot Destiny which you can play here. I dare you to take on the challenge and represent the Emperor as an envoy to the camp, if you dare to take on the challenge, and claim your deposit bonus and free spins as a reward for your efforts.

250% + 45 FS on Tarot Destiny

Use the bonus code SPELLBOUND for an additional 250% to play on Tarot Destiny plus 45 free spins when you use the bonus code.

Among the requirements for receiving the bonus code are that a deposit of at least $10 must be made when using Neosurf, or $20 for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, or USDT, or $30 if you use a credit card.

The code may be redeemed up to five times during the promotion period. A maximum bet of $10 is allowed per spin, and this is the maximum that can be placed. It should be noted that the maximum payout amount is a multiple of 30 times the deposit amount. You must wager 35x on both the bonus amount and the deposit amount in order to meet the wagering requirements.

As part of the bonus from Slots Empire, you will be eligible to play Board Games, Scratch Cards, Keno, Slots and Real-Series Slots while the bonus is active.