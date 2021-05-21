Snag Yourself the $1,500 Top Prize Playing BitStarz’ Slot Wars

Did you know that BitStarz’ Slot Wars promotion is a weekly competition where you can win the massive $1,500 first place prize?

There are tons of guaranteed prizes given away all you have to do is play your favorite slot, and have made at least one deposit. If you can score the highest points while playing you will snag yourself a prize for sure.

Slot Wars has been a staple over at BitStarz, but just until recently BitStarz upped the ante a bit and made the prizes even bigger. Every week a guaranteed prize pool of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins will be up for grabs. The player that wins and makes its way to the top of the leaderboard will scoop up a prize.

There are no complicated rules, just spin and win, that’s it! Wagering on table games do not count towards the progression of the competition. The tournament will run weekly starting on Sunday at 00:01 and run through Saturday at 23:59. The leaderboard is updated in real time.

1st place- $1,500

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

There are 150 payouts total.