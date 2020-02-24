Start Your Week Off with a Reload Bonus at 7Bit Casino

Every Monday 7Bit Casino is offering its players a 25% reload bonus up to 12 mBTC or $25. This fantastic bonus will start anyone’s week off with excitement!

Wednesday’s don’t have to be full of the midweek blues anymore either! Enjoy up to 100 free spins with your deposits. A $50 deposit will land you 100 free spins and a $20 deposit will get you 40 free games. The free spins are valid on 7Bit’s featured game. General terms and conditions of the casino applies to the free spins’ bonus.

7Bit Casino is one of the newest cryptocurrency casino to hit the online industry. They have gained a following with players across the globe for its prompt and hassle-free payouts.

They welcome new players and by welcome we mean, really welcome them with a generous first-time depositing match bonus worth 100% up to 1.5BTC. They also match the second deposit up to 1.25 BTC, a 50% bonus match. Bitcoin and Bitcash are two of the main depositing options, but they do accept a few other cryptocurrencies. Live chat is always available to help with any questions players may have.