Start Your Week the Right Way with 25% Monday Reload Bonus!

Kickstart your week with a Monday Reload Bonus when you play 7Bit Casino

Start your week off right when you play 7Bit Casino and claim the Monday Reload Bonus offer. Receive up to $50 free with your first deposit made every Monday. Only at 7Bit Casino will you find these generous bonus offers.

Just about every day of the week there is something new to claim with just about every deposit being matched, free spins up for grabs or new tournament competitions starting.

Monday Reload Bonus

Claim 25% when you make a minimum deposit of 0.001BTC on Monday’s. The maximum bonus amount is $50. There is no max cashout, but there is a wagering requirement of 40x which includes the bonus and deposit together.

Wagering must be met before a cashout can be requested. All Monday Reloads will expire if not claimed within 14 days and wagering isn’t made.

7Bit Casino also offers new players a special welcome gift. There are two great welcome bonuses waiting for all new players. The first one is a 100% match bonus up to $100 or 1.5BTC.

The second one is a 50% match bonus up to $100 or 1.25BTC. The minimum deposit to qualify is $20.