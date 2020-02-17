Earn tickets as you play at CryptoSlots for the monthly Crypto Lotto. First place is a Progressive Prize of at least $10,000!

Strike it rich with Crypto Slots Casinos Crypto Lotto promo. Crypto Slots offers a monthly Crypto Lotto that pays the first place winning a progressive prize of at least $10,000. There’s plenty of prizes to be won with 20 winners total.

1st place- $10,000 plus progressive prize

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th through 10th place- $50+50 free jackpot tokens

11th through 20th place- $25+25 free jackpot tokens

Earn tickets for the lotto every day that you place wagers on slots. For every $100 wagered on the slots (excluding Jackpot Trigger slots) you will earn one ticket. The more you spin, the higher your chances of winning goes up! You can check the status of how many tickets you have earned on the Lotto Ticket tab on the top right of your screen once logged into your account. Three confirmed deposits must have been made to be eligible. All lotto prizes must be claimed within 30 days and have a 1x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

What are you waiting for? Play Crypto Slots today and start earning your tickets to the massive lotto draw! If your new to the casino claim a 177% welcome bonus using promo code MATCH177CSRP with your first deposit.