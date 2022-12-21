Take the Ollie/Bitstarz Live Quiz to Win $10K in Cash

Say goodbye and hello to 2023 with Olle for a chance to win $10,000 in cash. Here’s your chance to bid farewell to 2022 with ten BitStarz-related questions. Deposit 0.0013 BTC or more by Friday, 00:00 CET, 23rd of December 2022.

It’s that time of the year again, to say goodbye and welcome in the new year. 2022 was better than most recent years, but still a trying time for most. BitStarz usually puts together a highlight video, but decided to switch things up a bit and make it a bit more interesting and profitable with a Live Quiz with Olle.

Olle will host a quiz with 10 BitStarz related questions. Choose the correct answer and get them all right and you will get up to $10,000 in cash no joke.

How to play:

Make a deposit of at least 0.00013BTC before Friday December 23rd and join the Live Quiz with Olle. All that you need to do is answer the questions correctly for a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash.

Live Quiz Rules- at least one deposit must be made before the quiz starts. All deposits made after will not qualify. The quiz will consist of 10 multiple choice questions with 6 possible answers for each.

One point will be earned for each question answered correctly. A maximum of 10 points can be earned. Depending on the amount of points earned will determine your prize.

Prizes

1 point- 20 free spins
2 points- 50 free spins
3 points- 100 free spins
4 points- 200 free spins
5 points- $100 cash
6 points- $150 cash

