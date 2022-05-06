TGIF and a Lucky Day Bonus from Las Atlantis!

Tanya L.
Las Atlantis Bonus

It’s your LUCKYDAY today and every other day when you play Las Atlantis Casino. Las Atlantis is offering a tiered bonus to play your favorite slots every day. Claim up to an extra

165% today, tomorrow and the next day! Up to 165% Bonus for Slots – Bonus Code LUCKYDAY

  1. Deposit at least $10 with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or $30 with Credit Cards and receive an extra 120%
  2. Deposit $50 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or Credit Cards an receive an extra 130%
  3. Deposit at least $75 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or Credit Cards and receive an extra 140%
  4. Deposit at least $100 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or Credit Cards to receive an extra 150%
  5. Deposit at least $150 with Neosurf, BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin or Credit Cards to receive an extra 165%

Make sure to make use of the special bonus code. Boosting your bankroll once a day all month long, you can’t go wrong! The bonus cannot be claimed with any of offer. There is no max cashout, but there is a 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

$14000 is a combined bonus for the 5 deposits of the maximum amount ($1000). The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, $20 for LTC, $20 for ETH, $20 for Flexepin, $20 for USDT, $30 for Credit Card.

Tanya L.
