The Winter Lucky Drop Tournament Starts at 7Bit Casino

The Winter Lucky Drops at 7Bit Casino run from 00:00 UTC on 30th January until 23:00 UTC on 19th February. The tournament includes 20 separate Daily Lucky Drops sub-campaigns and it’s split by weeks.

For this campaign, there’s a prize pool of €120 000 in other player’s currencies. For each week, it’s a total of €40 000 from multiple pools.

Check out 7Bit Casino’s Winter Lucky Drops. Play any of the sponsored games by 3 Oaks until February 19th to win one of the daily lucky drops.

You don’t have to earn any special points or keep an eye on any leaderboards with this promotion. Prizes are awarded at random, so as long as you play any of the qualifying games with real money, you qualify. You have to wager at least $0.20 per spin to be eligible. There are $120,000 in prizes in this promotion.

The promotion is divided into three weeks.

Week 1- now through February 4th

Week 2- February 6th through February 12th

Week 3- February 13th through February 19th

Daily Lucky Drops

10-$140

15-$115

5-$85

45-$65

70-$55

100-$40

155-$35

190-$30

250-$20

290-$15

350-$10

Before winnings can be cashed out, all winnings must be wagered 10 times before they can be cashed out, and wagering must be completed within 14 days of winnings being received. If a prize is won, it can be multiplied by 10 times in order to determine the maximum payout.

Take advantage of the 100% first deposit match bonus at 7Bit Casino and get up to 1.5BTC or $100 in free play. As with the first deposit, the second deposit is also matched 50% up to a maximum of 1.25BTC or $100. It is only necessary to make a deposit of $20 to qualify for the welcome promotion.