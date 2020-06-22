WinADay Casino Celebrates 12th Birthday with Two New Slot Games

June 23, 2020 (Press Release) – WinADay Casino is celebrating its 12th birthday by adding two new games: Age of Heroes, with its expanding Double Wild and tall middle reel, and Aquatica, a whimsical underwater adventure with a Pick Me bonus game. Until June 30th all active players get a $15 freebie to try them (VIP players get a $26 freebie). Up to 120% match bonuses are also available June 23-30.

“WinADay has had incredibly unique games from the beginning. Both of these new games are in our new Mega Matrix collection so they’re certainly innovative!” said Michael Hilary, casino manager at WinADay. “The taller middle reel in Age of Heroes gives it the Mega Matrix twist. With Aquatica, it’s the frequency of Pick Me & Mystery symbols.”

The epic Age of Heroes has an expanding Double Wild on the tall middle reel. Just one Free Spin symbol is needed on the center reel to trigger ten free spins where wins are doubled. Elves, knights, swords, jewels are part of the fast-paced fantasy game. Players can bet from $0.40 to $6.40 per spin.

The new Aquatica is a 5×3, 15 payline game with a Pick Me bonus round. Three or more Bonus symbols trigger the bonus game where players pick tiles to win massive multipliers. There are also Mystery symbols that award bonus coins.

INTRODUCTORY Bonuses

Available June 23 – 30, 2020 only.

$15 Free Cash ($26 for VIP players)

Available to all players that have deposited within 90 days

Code: NEWSLOTS

Wagering requirement 25X; max. cash out 10X.

Valid for Aquatica and Age of Heroes only.

120% Match Bonus

Deposits of $40+

Code: PARTY120

Wagering requirement 29x; no max. cash out.

May be redeemed twice. Valid for Aquatica and Age of Heroes only.

100% Match Bonus

Deposits of $25-$250

Code: PARTY100

Wagering requirement 29x.

May be redeemed twice. Valid for all slots & Keno.

Match bonuses valid for slots, video poker, keno and other games are also available.

WinADay Casino has a growing collection of unique full-featured premium slots and penny slots as well as video poker, Keno and Roulette. The unique online casino offers several options for deposits and withdrawals but, since transaction fees are lower for cryptocurrency, more and more of them are using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin. For easy deposits without a crypto wallet, players can now use Cardbit.