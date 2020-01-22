WinADay Casino Introduces Fiery New Hot Hit Slot

January 22, 2020 (Press Release) – WinADay Casino is giving players some cold cash to play Hot Hit, its sizzling new slot that’s exploding with jackpots and bonus features. Until Tuesday, the casino is giving everyone a $10 freebie to try it. (Other introductory bonuses, including crypto match bonuses are also available January 22-28).

“Free spins, progressive jackpots and four bonus features – this one’s on fire!” said Michael Hilary, casino manager at WinADay. “With a bonus feature after every winning spin there’s a lot of action in this game!“

Hot Hit is a 30 payline slot game with fiery wilds and scatters that trigger bonus features. Its flaming Hot Free symbol triggers up to 10 free spins.

After every winning spin, players choose tiles to win one of four bonus features. 2X Pays doubles all wins, including the jackpot. Free Spins Fever awards one more free spin for every Free Spin symbol on the reels. Locking Wilds holds wilds for the next spin. During the Hot Hit Inferno feature, all reels spin until a Hot Hit Inferno symbol appears.

Players can bet from thirty cents to $3 per spin. Spinning Hot Hit symbols with a max. bet placed can pay up to 1,000,000 coins.

Until Tuesday, the one-of-a-kind casino is also giving a choice of match bonuses. (Larger bonuses are available for cryptocurrency or Cardbit deposits.)

HOT HIT INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Valid for new Hot Hit only. Available January 22-28, 2020 only.

$10 Free Cash (up to $100 for VIP players)

Available to all players that have made at least 1 deposit.

Code: HOTFREE

Wagering requirement 26X; max. cash out 10X.

133% Crypto Match Bonus

For crypto and Cardbit deposits of $25 – $250

Code: TRY133

Wagering requirement 29x.

110% Hot Hit Match Bonus

For deposits of $25 – $250

Code: TRY110

May be redeemed twice per day. Wagering requirement 32x.

Additional match bonuses valid for slots, video poker, keno and other games are also available until Tuesday.

For lowest transaction fees, WinADay recommends cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin). For easy deposits without a crypto wallet, players can now use Cardbit. Until the end of January, 10% will be added to all withdrawals made in cryptocurrency.

In addition to a growing collection of full-featured premium slots, WinADay Casino also has penny slots as well as video poker, Keno and Roulette.