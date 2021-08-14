BitStarz Weekend Cashback is Sizzling, Receive 25% Cashback on All Your Net Losses

The Weekend Cashback offer BitStarz is offering this weekend, and every weekend, is sizzling! Receive 25% cashback on all your net losses up to 0.0028BTC from playing the live casino games.

The cashback is running from Friday through Sunday at 23:59. Players who have made at least one or more deposits are eligible to participate. It doesn’t matter what your deposit is, the bonus is calculated from your net losses playing the Table Games and Live Casino Games.

BitStarz general terms and conditions apply. All wagers that are placed with a bonus will not contribute towards the cashback offer. The minimum cashback that can be earned is 0.0001BTC. All cashback rewards will be paid out as cash meaning no wagering requirement is needed before winnings can be cashed out.

Summer sun and cashback, BitStarz is offering it all! Play, or join BitStarz Casino today and take advantage of this great offer or the new player welcome bonus. All new players who sign up will get to enjoy 20 free no deposit spins plus a $500 casino welcome bonus with the first four deposits. Receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC with the first deposit made.