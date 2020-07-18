BoVegas Announces Big Wins, Cash Prize Payouts on RTG Games

BoVegas Celebrates Winners List with Several Big Wins and Cash Prize Payouts on RealTime Gaming Jackpots

This past week BoVegas Casino has been paying out some serious cash prizes. We are talking slot jackpot after jackpot with a $28,000 plus jackpot, $16,365 winner, over $12,500 and over $30,000 on Megaquarium slot, the list goes on and on! BoVegas offers the Real Time Gaming platform. RTG has been around for years and offers some of the most exciting, enticing and biggest jackpots in the industry today. The best part about playing RTG games is that just about every single slot offers a jackpot and can be won at random.

$28,621.71 playing Mister Money

$16,365.48 playing Zhanshi

$11,718.68 playing Wok and Roll

$5,022.48 playing Regal Riches

$12,593.69 playing Paris Beauty

$30,013.97 playing Megaquarium

$4,880.77 playing Green Light

$21,985.30 playing Basketbull

Get your name on the winner’s list! Play BoVegas Casino today and you, too could be the next big jackpot winner. BoVegas offers all new players a very generous welcome bonus worth $7,500. The welcome bonus is split up into three bonuses, with the first three deposits.

1st Deposit 200% to $2,000 with Bonus Code COOLBV200

2nd Deposit 250% to $2,500 with Bonus Code COOLBV250

3rd Deposit 300% to $3,000 with Bonus Code COOLBV300