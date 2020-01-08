Boyd Gaming Awards More Than $130,000 to Non-Profit Organizations

Boyd Gaming Corporation awarded more than $130,000 to non-profit organizations across the country in 2019.

Its “Trees of Hope” campaign, the company’s annual charitable tree-decorating competition consisted of more than 125 non-profits with decorating trees at more than 17 Boyd Gaming properties across Ohio, Kansas, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Louisiana and Nevada. Winners are chosen by Boyd Gaming customers who were invited to vote on their favorite charity organization at all participating properties across the nation.

Boyd Gaming launched Trees of Hope back in 2007 at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Louisiana. Since the launch, Boyd has expanded the competition at a steadily paces into new marketed areas across the country. In total, they have awarded more than $700,000 to charities.

Boyd Gaming’s Vice Chair, Chief Diversity Officer and Executive Vice President, Marianne Johnson said “giving back to the communities we call home is at the core of Boyd Gaming’s culture and mission”. Johnson added Trees of Hope is able to fulfill the commitment of supporting non-profit organizations across the country in a memorable celebration. The company looks forward to the holiday season every year just for the Trees of Hope campaign.