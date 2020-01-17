Brand New Mystery Slot to be Unveiled by Greentube at ICE London 2020

Greentube, the Novomatic Interactive division, will be exhibiting on the upcoming ICE London 2020, alongside the other Novomatic interactive companies, to unveil their brand new title for the coming year.

ICE London 2020

ICE Totally Gaming London is an exclusive, three-day event for Sports betting and iGaming, covering over 10 different sectors from the entire industry. The event will be hosting a wide range of products from the field, including the traditional one-armed bandits, gaming software platforms, mobile games development, and payment methods.

ICE London will bring together professionals and trade visitors for a chance to explore brand new innovations in the field, solutions and networking opportunities, being one of the most significant events in the entire industry.

Novomatic Display

Event attendees will have a chance to visit Novomatic stand to try out some of the company’s classic land-based slots in an online format, that have been adapted for digital and mobile by Greentube, including an opportunity to sample the first big release in the brand new Diamond Link Jackpot game series – Diamond Link Mighty Elephant.

We can also expect to see on display the yet unreleased title from Novomatic’s new Linked Progressive Jackpot series – Cash Connection Charming Lady, and the brand new addition to Novomatic’s highly popular Book of Ra series.

While we wait for ICE London 2020, for those of us eagerly anticipating to try out some of Novomac’s titles, you can play Novomatic slots for free to get a taste of what you can expect to see in London in February.

Greentube’s newest slot

Greentube, a Vienna Based developer, has so far been secretive about its upcoming big title, but they assure us that their thrilling new slot will be an exhilarating experience for its players, stating that it will have “more twists and turns than a Shakespearian tragedy.”

Thomas Graf, Chief Executive Officer for Greentube has stated, during an unofficial press release, that while they may be keeping the details on their upcoming slot a secret, they were excited to present this stellar addition to their already impressive portfolio of table games and bingo titles.

Greentube has witnessed a stellar growth over the past year, with over 500 new additions to their catalog of games, thanks to an outstanding effort of their in-house and partner-studio developers, securing an impressive rate of expansion globally, including new markets in Colombia and Switzerland.

Continuing their successful commercial track record, the upcoming mystery title will mark the first step in Greentube’s ambitions for securing greater success in the coming year, aiming to grow further and wider into new regions with a renewed appetite.

Promising Future

Greentube’s impressive portfolio of casino games has fueled their outstanding performance over the last 12 months, helping to secure a list of important deals with industry giants, including 888casino, Svenska Spel and Snai in Italy, showing signs of a promising upcoming year for Greentube.

Make sure to pay them a visit to ICE London 2020 at stand #S6-34, taking place from 4th-6th of February.