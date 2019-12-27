Cambodian Casino Warned to Shut Down Operation by Dec. 31st

Cambodia Casinos Warned to Stop Online Gambling Operations by the Last Day of the Year

Cambodia casinos were warned to stop all online gambling operations by the last day of the year or else. The Finance Ministry official, Ros Phearun made the announcement on Christmas Day saying that government officials were conducting inspections of casino operators to make sure they were complying with regulations.

Back in August, Prime Minister Hun Sen issued a directive that stated all online gambling licenses were to be rescinded by the end of this year, and that no new online licenses would be issued along with existing licenses will not be renewed. Hun Sen confirmed the directive this past weekend saying, “in days to come, online gambling will completely disappear”, and for all operators who are not following the directive will be punished and penalized.

Ros Phearun told media outlets in Cambodia that there are more than 140 active casinos in the country. He reassured that every single one of those casinos will be investigated to see if online activities are being offered. He also reassured that casinos found to be violating the new laws and regulations will face both legal action and license revocation.