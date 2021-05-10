Canada’s favorite slots of 2021 (so far)

Canada’s somewhat lax approach to regulating the casino market means Canuck players get to enjoy a wider range of slots than their southern neighbors. In 2020, Canadian fans couldn’t get enough of slots such as Gonzo’s Quest Megaways and Sweet Crush. Which slots will end up being the favorites in 2021? Well, these 5 slots showed the most promise in the first quarter.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen (NetEnt)

English celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been spending less and less time slaving over a hot stove, and more and more time attending to the rest of his business empire. This includes books, TV shows, and swearing for no apparent reason. With this NetEnt slot, Ramsay has now thrown his chef’s hat in the online casino ring. As is usually the case with franchise slots, it is heavy on references to the inspirational character (in this case, quotes from Ramsay), and light on big wins. I was personally disappointed by the lack of swearing, but casual fans will love the low variance.

San Quentin xWays (Nolimit City)

Nolimit City has been wowing Canada’s slot fans for well over a year now, with well-designed, clever slots like Punk Rocker and East Coast v West Coast. And with the prison-themed San Quentin xWays, the studio looks to be on to another winner. There’s so much to savour here, from the Latino soundtrack to the symbols, which hilariously include bars of soap, and an amazing 150,000x win potential.

Cluster Slide (Elk)

Cluster Slide is a dead-ringer for the ever-popular Reactoonz slot, in that it has a 7-reel, 8-row set-up, a bunch of colourful characters, and a space-age soundtrack. So, if you enjoyed playing that Play n’ Go favorite, but were perhaps underwhelmed by the sequel, then Cluster Slide could be the slot for you. Wins are added to a cluster meter which awards wilds modifier, and the free spins can lead to wins of up to 10,000x.

Piggy Bank Farm (Play n’ Go)

Piggy Bank Farm has the typically beautiful design that Play n’ Go is famous for, especially regarding the symbols, which include various farmyard animals. There are two features of note in this slot – a piggy bank spins round which reveals a coin win of up to 500x, and a standard free spins feature with 5000x up for grabs. Not huge potential, but the volatility is low enough to make Piggy Bank Farm a relaxing day out.

Agent 51 (Kalamba)

Laat but not least, Canada’s slot fans loved this X-files style slot from Kalamba. The symbols are made up of aliens, and a detective who very much resembles Mulder from the show. There is a potential of up to 5000x on this one, which is decent enough, but Agent 51 mainly appeals to all the sci-fi and conspiracy theorists. The big wins are out there!

If you are curious to try out some of these slots, all the online casino games above can be played at any leading provider available in Canada.