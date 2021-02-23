Casino Game Providers: Lucky Vegas Catalogue

An essential part of any online gambling platform is the games on offer in the game selection. Most online gaming sites offer a large selection of games such as video slots, bingo games, traditional table games, and live dealer games.

To fully enjoy the fun and excitement a casino has to offer, the games on offer must be of the highest quality. To provide the best quality games, most gaming sites turn to top game providers.

Game providers are companies who specialize in developing and providing game software that power games in the game selection of online casinos and bingo sites. The quality of games on offer depends on the type of company that developed the game software.

Lucky Vegas is an online casino that offers a cool variety of games for its players. This casino offers over 400 slot games, live dealer games, with different variants of Blackjack and Roulette.

A variety of top game providers powers all games in the game selection. We will review some of the top game providers for Lucky Vegas Casino. However, you can read the full Lucky Vegas casino Review on WeGamble to get more information like bonuses and promotions,

Game Providers

Some of the top game providers for Lucky Vegas include brands like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Other less known brands that develop and provide game software include Red Tiger, Blueprint Gaming, Play n Go, IGT, Pragmatic Play, Merkur Gaming, Big Time Gaming, and more.

NetEnt

NetEnt was founded in 1996 and has been described as a pioneer game developer in the online gambling industry. solutions to problems in the online casino space, thereby adding to the total experience end-users will enjoy. This game developer’s objective is to provide value by creating the best.

NetEnt primarily developed game software for classic slots, video slots, table games like Blackjack and Roulette, and video poker. However, this company now develops software for bingo games, keno, scratch cards, and virtual horse racing.

As reported by Casinomeister, NetEnt started developing the NetEnt mobile touch platform in 2011. This was done to provide the first set of slot games fully adapted for only mobile devices. The mobile touch platform has seen significant improvements and players will enjoy quality gameplay on all games that NetEnt offers.

You can play some of the best NetEnt games on Lucky Vegas Casino. They include slot games like Starburst, Dead or Alive II, Gonzo’s Quest, Narcos, Divine Fortune, Finn, and the Swirly Spin, and many others.

Microgaming

Microgaming is referred to as the “Market leader when it comes to online casino software” by Casino.org. Microgaming was founded in 1994 and has been among the first companies to provide game software for online casinos.

Microgaming developed the first-ever casino software in 1994 and continues to develop and provide software for games in many online casinos. The software provider specializes in providing a large variety of slot games and progressive jackpots.

Some of their slot games can be found in the games selection of Lucky Vegas game selection. They include games like game of thrones, immortal romance, thunderstruck ii, Avalon, and many others.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution gaming is a top-class game developer in the gaming industry. Evolution gaming began operations in 2006. This company primarily focuses on creating live casino games for online casinos that offer live dealer games to players.

There are a host of other game providers that focus on creating live dealer games. However, Evolution Gaming offers the best live casino games in the world.

Evolution Gaming powers live casino games like Dream Catcher, Roulette Live, Casino Hold’em, Instant Roulette, Crazy Time, Platinum Live Casino, Blackjack Live, and many others.

Play n Go

Play n Go is a game developer that provides a cool selection of video slots, table games, bingo games, and keno. This game software company was launched in 1997. However, the company started developing software for online casinos in 2004.

Play n Go aims to produce the best games on the market. As a result, they produce quality games that feature cool graphics and entertaining themes. Some Play n Go games on Lucky Vegas include Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, Fire Joker, Rise of Olympus, Legacy of Egypt, and many others.

IGT Gaming

IGT is a well-known game provider in the gambling industry. This software provider was founded in 1951 and initially developed physical gaming machines for land-based casinos. However, with a transition of gambling from land-based casinos to online casinos, IGT now provides game software for many online casinos.

The game selection features game software from IGT gaming. As a result, you will find slot games like Cleopatra, Hexbreker3r, Davinci’s Diamonds, Siberian storm, Wheel of Fortune, Luck Falls, Cash Cookout, and many other IGT games in the game selection.

Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a relatively new game provider in the game development industry. This game operator began operations in 2016 and presently provides over 180 online slot games. Similarly, this game provider provides a handful of live casino games. All games feature cool graphics, superb animations based on different ideas and various themes.

In recognition of the quality of games they offer, Pragmatic Play won the WhichBingo awards for Best Bingo Provider and Best Slots Provider.

Pragmatic Play powers slot games like Wolf Gold, John Hunter and the tomb of the scarab queen, Mustang Gold, Chilli Heat, Joker’s Jewel, and many other slot games on Lucky Vegas.

This game developer also provides live casino games like Live Casino Lobby, Mega Wheel, Mega Sic Bo, Live Blackjack, Live Roulette A, and many others in the live casino of Lucky Vegas Casino.

Red Tiger

With over 6 years of experience in game development, Red Tiger has slowly built a name for themselves in the game development industry. Founded in 2014, Red Tiger mainly develops software slot games. However, this game developer now provides software for three table games.

You will find Red Tiger slot games like Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Sylvian Spirits, 10,001 Nights, Regal Streak, Dynamite Riches, Jingle Bell Power Reels, and many others on Lucky Vegas.

Conclusion

There are a host of other excellent game providers who power the game selection of Lucky Vegas Casino. Similar to the game providers we have reviewed, all other game providers offer an amazing selection of cool and fun games.

Players will get to play a variety of slot games, classic slots, progressive jackpots, table games, scratch cards, and live casino games.

The quality of games on offer is excellent, with cool graphics and entertaining themes. Similarly, a lot of slot games on offer have a high return to player ratio that will surely appeal to players.

All game providers have excellent reputations and provide the best service available. Visit Lucky Vegas Casino and enjoy the quality gameplay on offer.