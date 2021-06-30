Celebrate European Football with a €5,000 Blackjack Prize Pool

Celebrate European Football with an Amazing Blackjack Promotion When You Play CasinoLuck

Be in with the chance to grab your share of a huge $5,000 prize pool when you celebrate European Football with Blackjack. CasinoLuck is hosting one of the biggest Blackjack promotions to date with its Blackjack the Strip game.

How do you join the fun? Just play CasinoLuck’s Blackjack the Strip, place your bet, hit/stand and beat the dealer without going over 21, that’s it! For every $100 wagered on the qualified blackjack game you earn 1 point. The goal is to earn as many points as you can. If you can hold your position with the 1st place ranking you secure the top prize of $1,500. If you fall short of 1st place no worries, there’s plenty of prizes to go around.

1st place- $1,500

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $500

5th place- $250

6th-10th place- $200

Since all prizes are cash prizes there will be no wagering on any of the prizes. If winnings from the prizes are cashed out the cash prizes are subject to being withdrawn from accounts.

The leaderboard will be updated in real time. All winners will be announced on July 5th.