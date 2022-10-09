Free Spins + 100% Welcome Offer up to $1000 at Royal Panda!

Embark on a quest for the ages and 70 free spins playing Royal Panda +100% Welcome Offer up to $1000!

Royal Panda is embarking on a quest for the ages and up to 70 free spins October 10th and 11th. Start your quest and buckle up for a royal good time.

Jump straight into the adventure by depositing just $30 and wagering through the offer. The more you wager the more free spins you collect on the two day adventure. The quest works like this; deposit just $30, wagering $160 and receive 20 free spins on Star Joker.

Wagering $320 and receive another 20 free spins worth 0.50 a spin on Fire Joker, and lastly, wager $600 and get your final 30 free spins worth 0.50 on Sticky Joker.

The promotion runs for two days only. Players must make a single deposit of at least $30 to qualify. Once wagering is complete the rewards will be available in the ‘My Offers’ page.

Only real money wagers will qualify. More than one deposit can be made to complete all three quests. Winnings from the free spins have no wagering requirement.

Embark on the free spins quest with a 100% welcome bonus up to $100 when you join Royal Panda.