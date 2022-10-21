Live Casino Pragmatic Play Drops and Wins at Royal Panda

Check out this nail-biting promotion on Pragmatic Play’s leading live casino games, including roulette, blackjack, and game shows. With Drops and Wins, you can win daily Prize Drops, Blackjack Prize Drops, and Spaceman Prize Drops. That’s a lot of action!

Royal Panda and Pragmatic Play is offering $2,000,000 in guaranteed prizes! Play this exciting nail-biting promotion from now through November 16th. The Pragmatic Play’s Drop and Wins is making all your live casino dreams come true with millions waiting to be won just by playing your favorite live casino game whether it be blackjack, game shows or any of the other exciting live tables.

Daily prize drops total $7,000, daily Blackjack drops are worth $6,000 and Spaceman daily drops worth $5,000 for a total of $2,000,000 and 650 in total prizes. Every player can win up to $1,000 a day just by wagering at least $1.00 on the eligible games with the Daily Prize Drops, $1,500 a day wagering $25 on the Blackjack tables, and $1,000 playing Spaceman with a minimum of at least $2 spread across five different bets.

There’s a lot of action going on make sure you don’t miss out on all the fun! Play Royal Panda today to claim your daily prize drops! New to the casino? Royal Panda welcomes new players with a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit and if you don’t win you can use the same exact bonus with the second deposit.