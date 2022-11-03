Play Over 25 Live Casino Games Exclusively at Bovada

Play Live Dealer Games at Bovada and Experience the Thrill of Vegas in the Comfort of Your Own Home!

Choose from over 25 live casino games when you play Bovada. Did you know Bovada’s Live Casino offers some of the realist live dealer games as if you were sitting at your favorite table in Las Vegas or any other casino? Well they do!

There are over 25 live tables with Super 6, Baccarat, European Roulette, American Roulette, Blackjack and Blackjack Early Payout. Each live game offers several tables to choose from. The options are endless with each table offering different bet amounts, different professional dealers and more. Each table is guaranteed to be fun, exciting, secure and offer the best in-game features possible, these include chat interaction with the dealer, instant help feature and more.

Take a seat at your favorite table today! Bovada will help get you started by matching the first deposit 100% up to $1,000. The second and third deposit will be matched the same as long as you use bonus code NEWWELCOME when signing up.

This is a $3,000 new player welcome package for the casino only. Deposit with Bitcoin and the first-time player bonus will be boosted to 150% up to $1,500. Want to play poker only? Poker players receive their own special welcome worth 100% up to $500.