Play Royal Panda and Pragmatic Play’s Drop and Wins Live Casino Tournament

Don’t forget that Royal Panda is hosting, together with Pragmatic Play, Drops and Wins Live Casino Weekly Tournaments from now through November 17th with guaranteed prizes every single week.

There is a total of $750,000 in cash waiting to be won every month until the promotion end. The weekly prize pools are as follows:

Roulette Tournament- $75,000- 1,000 prizes
Blackjack Tournament- $37,500- 1,000 prizes
Mega Wheel Tournament- $27,500- 600 prizes
Baccarat Tournament- $37,500- 600 prizes

Qualifying games include all of Pragmatic Plays Live Casino games. How to qualify and get into the action is simple just wager on any of the above-mentioned games between Wednesday at 19:01 CET and the following Wednesday at 18:59. The minimum bet to qualify is $1.00 on Roulette, Mega Wheel or Baccarat and $15.00 on Blackjack. Collect points for how many wins you get in a row.

The more points you collect the faster you climb to the top of the leaderboard and secure a share of the prize pool.

Get started playing the tournaments with 100% match up to $100 when you sign up, register a new account and make a first-time deposit.

