Play Vegas Crest’s Live Dealer Tournament, $980 Prize Pool

Vegas Crest is Hosting a Fast-Paced Live Dealer Tournament Every Weekend This Month – Win a Share of the Guaranteed Prize Pool!

How about some fast-paced live dealer action every weekend? Then Vegas Crest is your place! They’re hosting a Live Dealer Tournament every weekend this month, where you can win up to $500.

What do you have to do to participate? You can play any and all live dealer tables from Friday through Sunday and win the most money. With each game you play, you earn points, so the more you play, the more points you earn. If you’re among the top 20 players at 11:59pm EST on Sunday, you’re guaranteed a share of the $980 prize pool.

Prizes

Ranking Prizes Balance 1st Place €500.00 Cash 2nd Place €100.00 Casino Bonus 3rd Place €75.00 Casino Bonus 4th Place €50.00 Casino Bonus 5th Place €30.00 Casino Bonus 6th – 10th Place €25.00 Casino Bonus 11th – 20th Place €10.00 Casino Bonus

Participation in this tournament requires you to have funded within the last 7 days and select to “Opt in” using the button below. Unless you opt in for this Tourney, none of the games you play will count toward winning the Tourney and you will not be eligible to win any prizes. Join now for a chance to win the top prize of €500.

Vegas Crest offers all new players 10 free no deposit spins plus $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses to boost their bankroll for the tournament promotion. The first deposit will be matched 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins, and the second deposit will be matched 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins.

Play in the Live Dealer Tournament this month and you could win a piece of the €980 prize.